Bundesliga in the ticker

Blau-Weiß Linz against Hartberg LIVE from 5pm

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 05:01

11th round in the Austrian Bundesliga. Blau-Weiß Linz have to play in Hartberg. We report live from 5pm, see ticker below.

Here is the live ticker:

In the duel between TSV Hartberg and Blau-Weiß Linz, important points are at stake in the battle for a Champions Group place in the Austrian Football League. While Hartberg are looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Rapid, the Upper Austrians are aiming to get back to winning ways after a brilliant start to the season. "We're keen on this game and are already looking forward to facing a very in-form opponent," said BW coach Gerald Scheiblehner.

Linz are sixth in the table after ten rounds, but have picked up just one point in their last three league games against Sturm (1-2), WSG Tirol (1-1) and WAC (0-1). "We're on the last matchday of the first half of the season and have the chance to stay in the top six with a win. We have earned this starting position with a lot of passion and, above all, very good performances," emphasized Scheiblehner ahead of the visit on the national holiday.

BW Linz coach Gerald Scheiblehner (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
BW Linz coach Gerald Scheiblehner
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

TSV strong under Schmid
A difficult task awaits the Blue-Whites in Eastern Styria. Linz are without a win against Hartberg in seven competitive matches, and the coaching effect since Manfred Schmid took over has been outstanding at TSV. In the first three games under the Viennese coach, there were just as many victories, and recently there was not much missing for another point win at Rapid. The performance in the second half in Vienna-Hütteldorf was "great cinema at times" for Schmid, now the third home win in a row is to follow.

Hartberg are in eighth place in the table, two points behind Linz, albeit with one game less to play. Scheiblehner's side will be looking to take home some points to keep the East Styrians at bay. "My team will throw everything into this game as well in order to continue collecting important points and get a little closer to our goal of staying in the league," said Scheiblehner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

