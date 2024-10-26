Blau-Weiß Linz against Hartberg LIVE from 5pm

TSV strong under Schmid

A difficult task awaits the Blue-Whites in Eastern Styria. Linz are without a win against Hartberg in seven competitive matches, and the coaching effect since Manfred Schmid took over has been outstanding at TSV. In the first three games under the Viennese coach, there were just as many victories, and recently there was not much missing for another point win at Rapid. The performance in the second half in Vienna-Hütteldorf was "great cinema at times" for Schmid, now the third home win in a row is to follow.