A green man, work and citizenship

Don't worry if you don't know who Ömer Öztas is - the Green member of the Vienna state parliament with a generous salary is so rarely in the public eye that he has probably forgotten who he is himself. Briefly aware of his presence on this planet, he tweeted: "In Vienna, 100% of the population has to pay taxes, but 34% have no right to vote and have no say in where this money goes. This is a democratic deficit and must change!"