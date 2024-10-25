Jubilation at Schönbrunn
Automatically saved draft
It's baby alert time again at Schönbrunn Zoo: a new baby water buffalo was born on Friday morning and is a special highlight for visitors and zookeepers alike.
Schönbrunn Zoo in Vienna is delighted to welcome a new addition to its water buffalo family! The young animal was born on Friday morning and is "in the care of its new mother", according to Schönbrunn Zoo.
Sex not yet known
The cub is only a few hours old, which is why the mother cow and her offspring "are being given plenty of rest and space", according to press officer Caroline Reinwald. For this reason, no precise information can yet be given about the sex, size or kilograms. The name is traditionally chosen by the animal keepers.
"Christkindl" offspring in the year 2012
The water buffalo at Schönbrunn Zoo have already caused a stir on several occasions, as the herd has had two offspring in the last 14 years. On December 24, 2012, the little water buffalo "Lajos" saw the light of day and thus became the zoo's "Christkindl". With his big googly eyes, he quickly won the hearts of visitors and even found prominent godparents in Kathrin and Gaston Glock.
Another special moment was the birth of baby water buffalo "Kurt" on the night of 2 January 2021. This New Year's baby quickly showed his curiosity and explored the enclosure under the watchful supervision of his mother Brunhilde.
Around 20 kilograms at birth
The water buffalo babies develop quickly. They are suckled by their mothers for around six months and begin to eat hay at a very early age in addition to their mother's milk. At birth, they weigh around 20 kilograms. However, adult water buffalo can reach a weight of up to one ton with a shoulder height of around 180 centimetres.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.