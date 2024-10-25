"Strong immune response"
Researchers test mRNA vaccine against noroviruses
Volunteers are currently being sought in Japan, Canada, Australia and the UK for a clinical trial to develop the world's first mRNA vaccine against noroviruses. This is a large-scale collaboration between the US biotech company Moderna and research centers in the aforementioned countries.
The first two phases of the study were very promising, according to Patrick Moore, head of the study in the UK. Previous administrations of the experimental vaccine, which, like many coronavirus vaccines, is based on the new mRNA technology, have shown "very strong immune responses", Moore told the media. The researchers now want to investigate the direct effect on the three most widespread norovirus strains.
Study designed for two years
Over the next two years, up to 25,000 adult volunteers are to take part in the tests. 50 percent of them will receive the mRNA active ingredient, the other half only a saline solution. Of course, those affected will not know what they have been given.
Doran Fink, a researcher at Moderna, told the British newspaper "Guardian": "We would consider an efficiency of at least 65 percent to be clinically significant."
If the Phase III trial is also successful, Moderna plans to submit the application for approval in 2026. The normal trial procedure takes an average of one year.
Particularly dangerous for young children and the elderly
Noroviruses are contagious viruses that cause gastrointestinal flu. There is a seasonal increase in this infection during the cold season, with infants and young children being particularly badly affected. The symptoms subside on their own after a few days. However, in addition to babies and small children, older people or people with a weakened immune system can also become more seriously ill.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.