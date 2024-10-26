krone.at tickers live
This is how Austria celebrates National Day today
In 1965, the government and parliament discussed what the national holiday should commemorate in future. They finally decided on perpetual neutrality. This and the declaration of neutrality are commemorated in Austria today. krone.at reveals how and where the celebrations will take place in the live ticker.
The "National Holiday" has only existed since 1965. From 1955 to 1964, October 26 was called "Flag Day". The State Treaty, which restored Austria's sovereignty, was signed on May 15, 1955.
This important day in Austria's history has always been celebrated. Every year, visitors can look forward to a colorful program from the army, politics and police.
Read the latest news in the live ticker here:
The most important program items on 26 October:
- 9.30 am Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will lay a wreath at Heldenplatz, followed by the Federal Government at 10 am.
The presidential chancellery will be open to visitors from 10 am. Van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer will welcome guests in front of the Hofburg on Ballhausplatz.
The Federal Chancellery will be open for visits between 12 noon and 5 pm.
Between 10 am and 4 pm, visitors can take part in a one-hour tour of Parliament .
On National Day, the Austrian Armed Forces will be hosting an information and performance show as usual in Vienna - and this year also in Salzburg at the Schwarzenberg barracks.
- Hundreds of recruits will be sworn in from 11 a.m. on Heldenplatz, and the Federal President will lay a wreath at the Outer Castle Gate at the start of the ceremony.
Pictures of the national holiday and the exhibition in Vienna:
New among the weapons and vehicles on display at Heldenplatz in Vienna this year are the "Lion" helicopter and the "Skyranger" air defense system. A "Black Hawk" will also land in front of the spectators. In addition, parachutists from the fighter commando will be demonstrating their skills.
Tell us in the story comments why YOU are also proud of our Austria! What makes our country so special, which vacation destinations and dishes in the Alpine republic do you appreciate? In short: Why does your heart beat for red-white-red?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.