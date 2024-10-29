Balance in everyday working life prolongs life

The good news is that something is happening in terms of health awareness among men. Men are becoming less and less of the "as long as I don't see a doctor, I'm not ill" faction. According to records from the Austrian Health Insurance Fund ÖGK, more than half a million men over the age of 15, or 13%, took advantage of preventive medical check-ups last year. In comparison, 15% of women attend such appointments. Prostate and cancer screening are the most popular.