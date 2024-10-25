Upper Austria in Parliament
They have a chance at the highest office in the state
33 men and women from Upper Austria were elected to the House of Representatives in Vienna on Thursday. Read here to find out which of them have a chance of a top job.
For many, it felt like their first day at school: before the constituent session of the National Council began at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday, the members of parliament were allowed to sit in the Hohe Haus on Vienna's Ring boulevard - including ÖVP politician Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, who is now working in politics in Vienna instead of Linz. Like him, three women and another man also have the chance of top jobs in their parties, but also at the top of the state.
Minister Claudia Plakolm?
If the ÖVP gets into government, it is already a foregone conclusion that State Secretary Claudia Plakolm will become a minister. According to reports, the same also applies to Susanne Raab, who was born in Ampflwangen and has already been part of the federal government.
Eva-Maria Holzleitner has a chance of becoming minister
Many eyes are also on a young Social Democrat from Upper Austria: Eva-Maria Holzleitner is close to party leader Andreas Babler, who will probably become Vice-Chancellor in the event of a black-red cooperation (with a third party). There is talk from the SPÖ that Holzleitner also has the very best chances of becoming a minister. She has enough experience.
And yet another SPÖ politician seems to be well in the running: Roland Baumann from Linz is regarded as a strong representative of the Red Party. His mandate as a member of parliament in Vienna could prepare him for a higher office. He is regarded as a strong representative of the working class and stands for the traditional values of social democracy. He is already predicted to have a great career in Upper Austria - but it will start in Vienna.
