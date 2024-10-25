They have a chance at the highest office in the state

For many, it felt like their first day at school: before the constituent session of the National Council began at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday, the members of parliament were allowed to sit in the Hohe Haus on Vienna's Ring boulevard - including ÖVP politician Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, who is now working in politics in Vienna instead of Linz. Like him, three women and another man also have the chance of top jobs in their parties, but also at the top of the state.