Confession after all
Turnaround in the trial against DJ: “It was as she said”
There is a surprise at the beginning of the second day of the trial in Vienna. The accused scene DJ, who had previously denied everything, now confesses to raping a 23-year-old woman in the toilet of a well-known Viennese club.
Continuation of the trial against a Viennese DJ from the techno scene who has been accused of abuse and rape by several victims. Back in March, two young women filed a complaint against the DJ with the police, which set the investigation in motion.
"Victim suffered bruises"
A 23-year-old woman stated that the accused raped her in the toilet of a well-known Viennese club. She had gone to the toilet with him to consume drugs. According to the accuser, he pressed her head against the wall, pressed himself against the academic and injured her arm. The woman also repeated the accusations as a witness on the first day of the trial: "I still had bruises a week later."
At the start of the sentencing day, the defendant surprised everyone. He wanted to change his responsibility and suddenly pleaded guilty to the fact of rape. The victim's testimony had awakened his memories: "It was like she said," he confesses, "In the end, I grabbed her crotch and penetrated her with my finger. I'm so sorry about that." His lawyer Sascha Flatz affirms: "My client himself is shocked by what happened." He hands over 1000 euros in compensation to the victim in the courtroom.
Relief outside the courtroom
Joy erupts outside the courtroom. The rape victim falls gratefully around the neck of her victim advocate, Philipp Springer. While other victims, who still have to testify, nervously hold hands.
The verdict is still pending.
