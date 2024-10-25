Turnaround in the trial against DJ: “It was as she said”

At the start of the sentencing day, the defendant surprised everyone. He wanted to change his responsibility and suddenly pleaded guilty to the fact of rape. The victim's testimony had awakened his memories: "It was like she said," he confesses, "In the end, I grabbed her crotch and penetrated her with my finger. I'm so sorry about that." His lawyer Sascha Flatz affirms: "My client himself is shocked by what happened." He hands over 1000 euros in compensation to the victim in the courtroom.