Is Guterres betraying the UN? Excitement over cuddling course

Guterres shook hands with autocrats

Putin has been issued with an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for alleged war crimes. At the summit of emerging economic nations (BRICS) hosted by Moscow, Guterres also met Lukashenko, who is widely regarded as Europe's last dictator. At one meeting, there was an apparently warm embrace with the 70-year-old, as can be seen on footage of the meeting.