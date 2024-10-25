Handshake with Putin
Is Guterres betraying the UN? Excitement over cuddling course
Cuddling up to autocrats? During a visit to Russia, UN Secretary-General António Guterres drew sharp criticism for shaking hands with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and warmly embracing Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko.
"It's the third year of war, and the UN Secretary-General has shaken hands with a murderer," wrote Putin opponent Yulia Navalnaya on the short messaging service X on Thursday. She holds Putin responsible not only for the death of her husband Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison camp, but also for the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.
Guterres shook hands with autocrats
Putin has been issued with an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for alleged war crimes. At the summit of emerging economic nations (BRICS) hosted by Moscow, Guterres also met Lukashenko, who is widely regarded as Europe's last dictator. At one meeting, there was an apparently warm embrace with the 70-year-old, as can be seen on footage of the meeting.
Lukashenko apparently also presented the 75-year-old with a sculpture of storks, which are considered a symbol of peace in Belarus. Eastern Europe expert Janis Kluge from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin wrote about Guterres at X: "Sleepwalking into the arms of the dictator. We must not forget that Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to attack Ukraine from the north, thus enabling the atrocities in Bukha and Irpin."
Geopolitical strategist Velina Tchakaova said: "Putin got more from the BRICS summit in Kazan than he could have dreamed of." The UN chief's participation was tantamount to "capitulation".
Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk criticized Guterres' visit to the BRICS summit. As a founding member of the United Nations, Ukraine does not understand why the UN Secretary-General is attending a summit held by an "international criminal", said Stefanchuk, referring to host Vladimir Putin.
The country attacked by Russia also does not understand why Guterres does not have time to attend the peace summits held by Ukraine. "So I would at least like to receive answers to these questions."
Guterres' remarkable appearance also made international headlines. The British newspaper "The Times" stated in an opinion piece: "By his mere presence, Guterres is empowering a head of state who deserves to be ostracized by UN member states for his continued violations of international law."
Putin mocks the UN chief
A United Nations statement said that Guterres had emphasized in a conversation with Putin that the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine was a violation of the UN Charter and international law. The United Nations is committed to a just peace, the statement continued.
Kremlin leader Putin was unimpressed by the words of the UN Secretary-General. He mockingly countered his formulation that the world could only solve problems together as a "global family": "Unfortunately, families often have quarrels, scandals and disputes over property. Sometimes it comes to blows," Putin said mockingly.
The autocrat celebrated the summit with representatives from more than 30 countries as a historic event on the way to a new multipolar world order without Western dominance. In addition to Guterres, other guests at the summit also called for a just peace in Ukraine.
