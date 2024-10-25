Salaries of women and men become transparent

"No employees are put in front of the curtain"

The EU directive is so important for changing this. It allows female employees, for example, to check: How much do male colleagues doing the same job or a job of equal value earn in the company? In the income reports, however, the data will be anonymized; there will be average values for men and women in specific professions in the company. Burger: "No individual employees will be put in front of the curtain."