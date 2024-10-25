Exploratory talks with SPÖ
Exploratory talks begin: Chancellor makes statement
The ÖVP and SPÖ start exploratory talks for a new federal government on Friday. In a press statement on Friday morning, ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer once again justified the mandate he has received to form a government - with a side-swipe at FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl.
At the beginning of the statement, the Chancellor justified the mandate he had received to form a government. "Immediately after the election, I myself proposed and demanded that the party with the most votes should receive the mandate. The Federal President decided otherwise because Herbert Kickl did not find a viable majority in the talks with the ÖVP and SPÖ. That means Herbert Kickl has failed."
Now Nehammer wants to take all Austrians with him, including those who do not have the ÖVP on September 29.
Sharp criticism of announced demonstrations on November 9
He also condemned the announced demonstrations by right-wing groups who want to protest against the "loser parties" on November 9 under the motto "Get ready". As a reminder, November 9 is the anniversary of the November pogroms against Jews in Nazi Germany in 1938. On that day, the demonstrators plan to walk along the Ringstrasse from Heldenplatz.
Nehammer then announced the key points of the turquoise-red exploratory plan. The main negotiators want to clarify organizational details, the next steps and the first substantive issues on Friday.
Nehammer also talks with Meinl-Reisinger and Kogler
Nehammer, who has been commissioned by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen to form a new government, will also meet NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger and his previous coalition partner, Green Party leader Werner Kogler, for talks on Friday.
Nehammer had recently indicated that he was aiming for a three-party coalition, as he is aiming for a "stable federal government supported by a broad majority in the National Council". The ÖVP and SPÖ would only have one mandate overhang between them. The NEOS have the better cards as the third party in the coalition poker, as the ÖVP is no longer on good terms with the Greens after five years together.
ÖVP and SPÖ still worlds apart
If the NEOS are actually chosen, they are likely to be included in the negotiations sooner rather than later, as the ÖVP is hoping that this will also provide a tailwind for the Turkish-Black concerns - after all, the ÖVP and SPÖ are still worlds apart on many issues. Programmatic rifts need to be overcome, particularly in the areas of taxation, social issues, education and climate protection. In addition, there is a precarious budget situation that does not really offer any "sweets" for their own clientele.
Possible three-party coalition has a long way to go
However, it will probably be a good month after the National Council elections before things actually get down to business. During the fall break next week, the main points of focus for further exploratory talks and possible negotiations are to be determined and the negotiating documents prepared. In the week starting November 4, the "in-depth and intensive exploratory talks" between the parties will continue.
Some organizational preparations also need to be made, such as finding a location for the coalition negotiations. In order to save costs and use existing infrastructure, the parliament is being considered as a venue for negotiations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
