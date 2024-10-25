Exploratory talks begin: Chancellor makes statement

ÖVP and SPÖ still worlds apart

If the NEOS are actually chosen, they are likely to be included in the negotiations sooner rather than later, as the ÖVP is hoping that this will also provide a tailwind for the Turkish-Black concerns - after all, the ÖVP and SPÖ are still worlds apart on many issues. Programmatic rifts need to be overcome, particularly in the areas of taxation, social issues, education and climate protection. In addition, there is a precarious budget situation that does not really offer any "sweets" for their own clientele.