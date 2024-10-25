Niche in the law
Norris turmoil! McLaren takes action against FIA ruling
Although McLaren could not and cannot take action against any penalties after the end of the race, the British racing team still sees at least a small chance of taking action against Lando Norris' five-second penalty from Texas.
Background: The 24-year-old Briton received a late five-second penalty for an overtaking maneuver against Verstappen a few laps before the finish, but only finished fourth - one place behind the Dutchman after all. A decision that could have consequences in the battle for the championship. In the end, Verstappen was able to extend his lead to 57 points.
The race stewards justified the penalty by saying that Norris had driven off the edge of the track. However, the McLaren driver was first forced out of the corner by Verstappen, who therefore had to take evasive action. While Norris had to forfeit time, Verstappen got away unpunished.
"Right to review "
Although the rulebook states that no appeal can actually be lodged after the end of the race, Article 14.1.1 allows that "in the event of a new situation, the race stewards concerned must meet again to hear relevant statements." McLaren has 14 days to make use of the "right of review".
In order to convince the FIA, however, it needs "significant and relevant new elements that were not present at the time of the decision". In other words: McLaren must present new evidence. A video hearing with the Texas commissioners has been scheduled for Friday at 9.30 p.m. European time. Should the racing team actually change the facts of the case, the case would be reopened. However, it is more the exception than the rule that the "right to review" is crowned with success ...
