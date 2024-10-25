US experts fear violent militias

Convictions had an impact

The non-governmental organization ACLED, which specializes in researching political violence, recorded a decline in the mobilization of right-wing extremist groups and for 2024 the lowest since 2020. The experts attribute this to the imprisonment and conviction of numerous members. For example, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters have "lost most of their ability to mobilize members on the streets". The Proud Boys are also less active than in 2020.