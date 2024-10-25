Standstill looms in kindergartens and elementary school

The dramatic-sounding words come from the mouth of ASKÖ President Hermann Krist and his "we" also refers to the Sportunion and ASVÖ and therefore also to the two other umbrella organizations. Since 2009, they have been working on behalf of the Ministry of Sport to get children moving every day in kindergartens and elementary school. However, according to Krist, it is precisely these exercise units that are now at risk of coming to a definitive standstill.