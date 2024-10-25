Call for help
Sick children urgently need stem cell donors
Donated stem cells can save the lives of leukemia patients. The fate of affected children is heartbreaking. The "Give for Life" association, together with the Chamber of Labor and Jägerbataillon 19, is calling for donors at the Güssing barracks on 31 October.
Baby Leonidas is one of 1000 people who develop leukemia every year in Austria. Two-year-old Pia Marie from the Oberwart district has suffered the same fate. Her parents received the devastating news just three days ago.
Hope lives on!
With every registration, the chance of finding a suitable stem cell donor and beating the disease increases for those affected. "For patients, this means the last chance of survival," emphasizes doctor Barbara Pelzmann.
"Join in and save lives" is the slogan on October 31 between 9 am and 12 noon at the Montecuccoli barracks in Güssing. Together with the Burgenland Chamber of Labour and Jägerbataillon 19, the "Geben für Leben" association is calling for a life-saving typing campaign where potential stem cell donors can register.
The procedure is simple
"The typing procedure is carried out with a simple cheek swab, provided the donor is healthy, between 17 and 45 years old and weighs at least 50 kilograms," it says. Once the HLA type has been analyzed, the information is stored pseudonymously in the global database.
Barracks commander Colonel Christian Luipersbeck: "Jäger Battalion 19 is very happy to support this important typing campaign in order to give new hope to sick children and young people in particular. The majority of our soldiers and employees are showing interest." The civilian population can follow this good example to save lives together.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
