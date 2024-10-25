Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Call for help

Sick children urgently need stem cell donors

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 06:00

Donated stem cells can save the lives of leukemia patients. The fate of affected children is heartbreaking. The "Give for Life" association, together with the Chamber of Labor and Jägerbataillon 19, is calling for donors at the Güssing barracks on 31 October.

0 Kommentare

Baby Leonidas is one of 1000 people who develop leukemia every year in Austria. Two-year-old Pia Marie from the Oberwart district has suffered the same fate. Her parents received the devastating news just three days ago.

Hope lives on!
With every registration, the chance of finding a suitable stem cell donor and beating the disease increases for those affected. "For patients, this means the last chance of survival," emphasizes doctor Barbara Pelzmann.

Jägerbataillon 19, the "Geben für Leben" association and the Chamber of Labor are working together for this good cause. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Jägerbataillon 19, the "Geben für Leben" association and the Chamber of Labor are working together for this good cause.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

"Join in and save lives" is the slogan on October 31 between 9 am and 12 noon at the Montecuccoli barracks in Güssing. Together with the Burgenland Chamber of Labour and Jägerbataillon 19, the "Geben für Leben" association is calling for a life-saving typing campaign where potential stem cell donors can register.

The procedure is simple
"The typing procedure is carried out with a simple cheek swab, provided the donor is healthy, between 17 and 45 years old and weighs at least 50 kilograms," it says. Once the HLA type has been analyzed, the information is stored pseudonymously in the global database.

Barracks commander Colonel Christian Luipersbeck: "Jäger Battalion 19 is very happy to support this important typing campaign in order to give new hope to sick children and young people in particular. The majority of our soldiers and employees are showing interest." The civilian population can follow this good example to save lives together.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Porträt von Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf