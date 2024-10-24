AI has opened up a new era of cybercrime

Russia's role has changed

Many things that hackers used to do manually with great effort in the past can now be fully automated and rolled out perfectly. The best example of this is phishing emails. These are now unrecognizable as such and perfectly crafted. "That is the biggest change in the last year or two. The second is the role of Russia. Before the war, hacking was also a criminal offense in some form in Russia. Now, not only is it not a criminal offense, but the criminals have been called upon by President Vladimir Putin to wage a cyber war against Western European companies."