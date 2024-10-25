Hypothyroidism: What should I know?

At the general practitioner

In hypothyroidism, the butterfly-shaped gland, which is located at the front of the neck below the larynx, produces too little of the hormones T4 and T3, causing metabolic processes in the body to run more slowly, which can lead to a variety of symptoms. Patients with an underactive thyroid usually report to their GP that they are more sensitive to cold, tired and lack drive, that they suffer from constipation and have put on weight even though their diet has not changed.