Hypothyroidism: What should I know?
Listlessness, weight gain and sensitivity to cold can indicate a disease of the small endocrine gland. This can usually be treated well by taking tablets. Dr. Christian Mate, a general practitioner, has all the information and contact points for those affected here and on KroneMED.
Hypothyroidism is a common clinical picture. Women are affected significantly more often than men. Even if the diagnosis may have come as a shock to you, hypothyroidism can usually be treated well and usually only requires a small tablet that you take once a day.
Good to know
HYPOTHYROIDISM: POSSIBLE CAUSES
- Autoimmune disease (Hashimoto's thyroiditis)
- The thyroid gland has been surgically removed
- The thyroid gland has been irradiated
- Extreme iodine deficiency (rare)
- Some medications
- Congenital hypothyroidism
COMPLAINTS OF UNDER-FUNCTION
Typical:
- Tiredness
- Feeling of weakness
- Weight gain
- Increased sensitivity to cold
- Constipation
- Slowed thinking
Also possible:
- Dry skin
- Thin hair
- Muscle pain
- Depression
Women:
- Menstrual irregularities
SYMPTOMS OF HYPERFUNCTION
- Nervousness
- Rapid heartbeat
- Increased sensitivity to heat
- You are more likely to lose weight
At the general practitioner
In hypothyroidism, the butterfly-shaped gland, which is located at the front of the neck below the larynx, produces too little of the hormones T4 and T3, causing metabolic processes in the body to run more slowly, which can lead to a variety of symptoms. Patients with an underactive thyroid usually report to their GP that they are more sensitive to cold, tired and lack drive, that they suffer from constipation and have put on weight even though their diet has not changed.
If hypothyroidism is suspected, your GP can arrange for TSH (which controls hormone production) and, if necessary, T3 and T4 to be measured in the blood. Once the hypothyroidism has been diagnosed, your GP can prescribe L-thyroxine tablets to compensate for the hormone deficiency.
With a specialist in internal medicine
As a rule, your GP can provide you with good care for an underactive thyroid, but in special rare cases he or she will refer you to a specialist in internal medicine with a specialization in endocrinology. If you are also pregnant, treatment will of course be carried out in close consultation with your gynecologist.
In the special outpatient clinic
If additional examinations are necessary, your GP will refer you to a thyroid outpatient clinic, for example a nuclear medicine department. Enlargements or nodular changes in the thyroid gland can be further clarified here using ultrasound. Inflammation of the thyroid gland, such as Hashimoto's thyroiditis, can also be visualized by ultrasound. A scintigraphy, i.e. an examination of the thyroid gland using a low-level radioactive substance, is only rarely necessary in hypothyroidism.
The 4 top tips
- Take thyroid tablets once a day on an empty stomach.
- Eat or take high-fiber foods such as wholemeal bread and muesli and iron tablets separately.
- Only change the dose of medication after consulting your doctor.
- It may be necessary to adjust the dose during pregnancy or after childbirth, during oestrogen therapy or if you have gained a lot of weight.
First port of call for hypothyroidism:
Your GP will ask you about your symptoms and check whether the thyroid gland is enlarged or whether there are any nodular changes by palpation. By determining the hormones TSH, T4 and T3, it is possible to determine whether the thyroid is underactive. Sometimes thyroid antibodies are determined.
Hotline & Internet: The health hotline 1450 for health questions, also at night and at weekends. You can also find out about common health issues at your GP practice at www.kronemed.at. On the Internet, the health portal at www.gesundheit.gv.at provides you with a comprehensive range of information.
Further points of contact:
Hormone specialist: An endocrinologist may also come into play - especially if the cause of the hypothyroidism lies in a malfunction of certain centers in the brain. In most cases, however, the cause lies in the thyroid gland itself.
Surgeon: If the thyroid gland is severely enlarged and is already causing a constriction in the neck area or if hormone production is uncontrollable, an operation by a specialist surgeon may be necessary. This involves removing the abnormally altered thyroid gland or part of it.
Pharmacy: Like your doctor, your pharmacy is your point of contact when it comes to taking medication. You can also obtain advice on the use of herbal remedies. If you suffer from a chronic illness, you should also discuss the use of over-the-counter herbal medicines with your GP in advance.
Hospital facilities:
Special outpatient clinic: This is usually located in a nuclear medicine department and can carry out all examinations. In addition to ultrasound, this also includes scintigraphy, in which a weak radioactive substance injected into the vein accumulates in the thyroid gland to varying degrees depending on the change.
