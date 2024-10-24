MG Cyberster: This is what the first e-roadster costs

It was clear that it was coming. Only when and at what price was open. Orders have now started, the first units are to be delivered this year and the price list starts at 59,990 euros for the rear-wheel drive version known as the Trophy. However, MG likes to put the price in the shop window with e-mobility subsidies already deducted, thus causing some confusion. In fact, the Chinese have chosen the maximum starting price that just qualifies for the subsidy.