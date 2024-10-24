With scissor doors!
MG Cyberster: This is what the first e-roadster costs
What the Europeans can't do, the Chinese are building. In this case, we're not talking about cheap mass-produced cars, but an electric convertible - or more precisely, a roadster: MG is bringing the spectacular two-seater called the Cyberster to Austria this year.
It was clear that it was coming. Only when and at what price was open. Orders have now started, the first units are to be delivered this year and the price list starts at 59,990 euros for the rear-wheel drive version known as the Trophy. However, MG likes to put the price in the shop window with e-mobility subsidies already deducted, thus causing some confusion. In fact, the Chinese have chosen the maximum starting price that just qualifies for the subsidy.
The only inconvenience is that although the all-wheel drive version Cyberster GT is 2600 euros more expensive on paper, nothing more is deducted from the 62,590 euros. In both cases, the warranty is valid for up to seven years or 150,000 km.
And either way, you get a very cool car with characteristic scissor doors designed by Carl Gotham and his MG design team in London, as well as a fully electric soft top that can be opened or closed in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h. A specially developed wind deflector between the front seats is designed to minimize wind turbulence.
The Trophy has an output of 250 kW/340 hp and a maximum torque of 475 Nm. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 5.0 seconds. The top model, the Cyberster GT, will be the most powerful production model in MG's 100-year history and impresses with an output of 400 kW/536 hp and 725 Nm of torque. The all-wheel-drive vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.
The 77 kWh battery promises a WLTP range of 507 or 426 kilometers. Patience is required when charging: with a maximum DC charging capacity of 150 kW, it takes 38 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent.
The MG Cyberster is equipped with Brembo brakes and a regenerative braking system with three stages. The Trophy features 19-inch Lightning alloy wheels, while the GT is fitted with 20-inch Jetstream wheels and Pirelli P Zero tires for optimized performance and control.
A host of assistants are also on board, including Lane Change and Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Traffic Jam Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist and Intelligent High Beam Control.
The interior features a three-screen cockpit with a 10.25-inch driver display flanked by two 7-inch displays. A further display in the center console provides access to the dual-zone automatic air conditioning. Numerous infotainment functions are included, including Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, DAB and voice control. A 360° camera and two USB ports are also standard.
The trunk capacity is 249 liters.
The most striking feature, however, are the scissor doors, which can be opened and closed at the touch of a button. It's amazing that something like this is offered as standard on this side of Lamborghini & Co.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.