“Aschanti kings” reap success for their pioneering spirit

They were ahead of their time: Stefan and Roman Romstorfer actually had a classic Weinviertel business like any other. However, seven years ago they realized that a change in the climate should, if not must, be accompanied by a rethink in agriculture. After tentative (field) trials with various peanut plants, the two soon found the right variety. Breaking completely new ground here turned out to be a hard but correct path: Initially with partly self-built machines and a lot of manual labor during the harvest, three partner farmers are now on board.