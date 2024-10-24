Her son spills the beans!
Juan Carlos blackmailed by lover with sex video
The Spanish actress and TV presenter Barbara Rey (74) is said to have blackmailed the now 86-year-old former King Juan Carlos with photos and a sex video. Her son Angel Cristo claims that as a thirteen-year-old he was asked by his mother to take the intimate photos
After the photos appeared in a Dutch magazine, Angel Cristo, now an adult, told the Daily Mail that his mother had urged him to help her with the blackmail in 1994.
Video camera hidden
From a neighboring property, he would have taken the spicy photos at the time, which showed his mother intimately with Juan Carlos on a balcony. Rey also hid a secret video camera in the bedroom and filmed the affair. Cristo told the newspaper that he then edited copies of this video for his mother.
Covered up by the secret service
The Spanish secret service later covered up the scandal and handed over a total of around 3.6 million euros to his mother. The money was paid out in several installments, the first of which was handed over by secret service agents in a sports bag.
The son of the famous tamer Angel Cristo, who died in 2010, admits that he knew it was wrong. However, he wanted to help his mother in her difficult financial situation. From today's perspective, he also feels abused.
Barbara Rey was told to destroy all the photos and prints, but she kept some and hid them. Angel sold some of them to a Dutch magazine last month for a "very modest sum".
In exile since 2020
King Juan Carlos, who stepped down in 2014, went into exile in Abu Dhabi in 2020 in a cloak-and-dagger operation due to his numerous scandals. He has been married to Sofia of Greece since 1962. The former queen continues to live in Madrid.
His son Felipe now reigns with Queen Letizia. Together with their daughters Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, the couple are endeavoring to guarantee a stable future for the Spanish monarchy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
