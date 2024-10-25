Drones, AI, water
Master plan for the future of Lower Austrian farmers presented
The blue and yellow Chamber of Agriculture presented its new five-year plan, which is brimming with challenges. Plant protection, animal husbandry, digitalization and climate-friendly fields and forests play an important role.
The Chamber of Agriculture has to roll up its sleeves, because it has big plans. "Today more than ever, our farmers and foresters have a key role to play in the development of our state," says Chamber President Johannes Schmuckenschlager, who is aware of his responsibility. After all, Lower Austria, with its vast expanses of land, is also the nationwide breadbasket.
The events of recent years have shown the importance of a stable and independent supply of regional food and raw materials, he said, also emphasizing the importance of a strong representation of interests.
Praise for "down-to-earth commitment"
At the presentation of the work program until 2030, Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig thanked the Lower Austrian Chamber for its reliability and expertise. "Our farmers speak a clear language, hard work and down-to-earth commitment," said Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Minister of Agriculture, who also joined in the praise and emphasized the good cooperation with the state.
Massive challenges for local farmers
The work program is huge and multifaceted. Some important key data: When it comes to plant protection, the aim is to advocate soil and water-conserving cultivation and safe and effective approvals. Irrigation also plays a role. Climate-friendly forests are to be further developed and timber construction promoted.
The aim is also to make a consistent switch to renewable energies. Digitalization is to be promoted and steering systems, drones and artificial intelligence are to be pushed forward. Furthermore, farms are to be made more economically secure and animal husbandry is to be provided with "animal-friendly and reliable long-term framework conditions".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
