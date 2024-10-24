Pre-trial detention requested
Shooting death in front of barracks: Judiciary requests pre-trial detention
The worst fears are likely to come true: After the fatal shooting in front of the Türk barracks in Spittal an der Drau, the police and public prosecutor's office see an urgent suspicion of murder and have requested pre-trial detention. The shooter (20) was transferred to Klagenfurt prison.
Countless mourners bid farewell to Mustafa P. (21) in the Turkish mosque in Spittal an der Drau on Thursday morning. No one could understand how this fatal shooting in front of the Türk barracks could have happened. "Why would anyone want to kill Musti?" - was the general tenor. Even if, at the same time, it was difficult to imagine that it was an accident.
In fact, however, the worst fears seem to have come true: Less than 48 hours after the temporary arrest of the shooter Lukas P., the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt has requested pre-trial detention for the 20-year-old.
"We have come to the conclusion that there is strong suspicion of the crime," Tina Frimmel-Hesse, first public prosecutor in Klagenfurt, confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper. Even though he insisted in his interrogations that it was an accident and that the shot had "somehow gone off".
However, as reported in detail, even a loaded service weapon - in this case a Glock17 model P80 - cannot simply fire a shot. Especially as the pistol must be holstered in accordance with regulations - except in a threatening situation or when a heightened security situation is declared. The bullet hit the victim in the chest - so why did the shooter have the gun in his hand in the first place?
Based on all these facts and the findings of the investigators following intensive questioning of the suspect and witnesses, the judiciary was apparently of the opinion that the 20-year-old's version of the accident was not plausible. And in the early hours of Thursday afternoon, they applied for him to be remanded in custody.
Further interrogations as well as the evaluation of the cell phone data - the investigators are looking for a possible motive - are still pending. The magistrate now has 48 hours to decide on the detention.
Already "friction"
As the "Krone" learned from people close to the two soldiers, there is said to have been some "friction" between the victim and the shooter beforehand. But no one would have even suspected that it would ever come to a fatal shot.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.