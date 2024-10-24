"Thought I was crazy"
Anna Kendrick was in a toxic relationship for 7 years
In a podcast interview, "Pitch Perfect" star Anna Kendrick spoke openly about an abusive relationship. The actress admitted that it took her a long time to realize the truth about her partner at the time.
She was in this toxic relationship for seven years, Kendrick explained in the "Call Her Daddy" interview. For a long time, she didn't want to see the truth. "I read all the articles and thought: 'It doesn't look like that ... It looks a bit like they describe it, but not quite."
Kendrick found fault with himself
The reason for this was that the psychological and emotional abuse had started gradually. "It was like an overnight change, but it lasted for about a year." It was "like a frog in boiling water, where it starts slowly".
As the actress, who has not revealed the name of her ex-partner, went on to explain, she initially looked for the mistakes in herself. She kept thinking about what she had done wrong. At some point, however, she came to the realization that she was not the problem in the relationship.
"It came out of the blue, but it was based on the fact that I had so much love and trust for this person that I thought it must be me. If one of us is crazy, then it must be me," the former "Twilight" actress explained.
It was difficult to recognize the truth
It was therefore also "very, very difficult" to say: "No, I think it's him. I think that's his problem," Kendrick continued. "I completely turned my life upside down and tried to fix what was wrong with me."
In an argument, her ex-partner accused her of bullying him with her emotional outbursts, she explained. "One day he told me I was terrorizing him because I was crying, because I couldn't pretend everything was okay anymore, and I just started crying. And he shouted in my face: 'You're terrorizing me!' It was really coming from a person who thought he was being terrorized."
Therapist apologized
Even her couples therapist was unable to help her for a long time, she recalled. For a long time, the psychologist "simply bought everything" from her ex. He is said to have later apologized to Kendrick for this misjudgment.
According to Kendrick herself, she finally broke up with her ex-boyfriend in 2022.
