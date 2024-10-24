Taxes will also become more expensive
Venice doubles 2025 days with access fee
So far, this has only been a trial, but now the regulation is to become permanent: Tourists will have to pay an admission fee of five euros on certain days if they want to visit Venice. The fee is even to be increased.
The number of days on which the fee has to be paid will almost double from 29 to 54 days, explained Venice City Councillor for Finance Michele Zuin. The fee will be collected on the days from April 18 (Good Friday) to May 4 and then from the second weekend in May to July 27, 2025, from Friday to Sunday and including the national holiday on June 2.
As in 2024, the measure applies from 8.30 am to 4 pm. The fee is five euros. The admission fee will be doubled to ten euros for people who only book from four days before their visit up to the day of admission. This is an innovation for 2025.
We were the first city in the world to tackle the problem of excessive mass tourism. Tourism must be regulated in terms of time and space. During the test phase this year, no problems were caused for citizens and businesses.
Bürgermeister Luigi Brugnaro
485,000 paying visitors in the test phase
This year, the lagoon city collected more than 2.4 million euros with the first admission fee for day visitors. A total of 485,000 paying visitors were registered on the 29 days of the test phase.
Penalty of up to 300 euros
By paying the fee, tourists download a QR code onto their cell phone via the Internet. Failure to do so could result in a fine of up to 300 euros if checked in the lagoon city. There were a number of exceptions during the test phase: Locals, hotel guests and children under the age of 14, for example, did not have to pay anything. This is to remain the case.
By the way: the lagoon city is looking for gondoliers to show the many visitors the canals and many beauties of the city - the offer is a princely annual salary of 150,000 euros!
