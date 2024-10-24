In the Kaunertal
The next ski icon is training for a big comeback
Lindsey Vonn is said to be on the verge of a comeback in the Ski World Cup, Marcel Hirscher announced his return to the race slopes in early summer and Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is making a fresh start as a Brazilian at the season opener in Sölden after a one-year break. And now another ski icon is training for a comeback!
Five victories in the overall World Cup, ten triumphs in discipline rankings, four World Championship titles, a further seven World Championship medals plus two Olympic silver medals and 46 victories in World Cup races. The record of Marc Giradelli from Vorarlberg, who most recently competed for Luxembourg, is more than just impressive and meets all the criteria to apply for a wild card - introduced by the FIS before this season.
On Thursday, the Lustenau native attracted attention with a video on his Instagram story. "We're going to Kaunertal today. This is my old place of work, where I used to train in the 80s and 90s. A summer ski resort in Tyrol," says "Gira" as he sits behind the wheel of his car. "We've taken poles there and are going to do a bit of giant slalom."
"If my competitors like Braathen and Hirscher start again and make a comeback, then I can do it too," says the Vorarlberg native, who has achieved all his successes under the Luxembourg flag without batting an eyelid. "I'm in good spirits and let's see if we can make Odermatt a little nervous."
How serious the 61-year-old, who ended his career on December 21, 1996, really is about a comeback, however, is more than questionable. Especially as he hasn't even registered for the international doping control system ADAMS yet...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.