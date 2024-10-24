Cups, onesies and cushions in “own” cause

His shirts are already sold out. Last week, the LAWOG company also secured 120 shirts with the words "44 goals - for eternity". Wr.-Viktoria coach Toni Polster, who is still the record goalscorer for Austria with 44 goals, has been making the hearts of soccer fans beat faster with his shirt collection for years. But that's not all: the Eastern League coach has already used his earnings to cover the costs of over 200 coaching exams in Austria: "Young coaches who want to gain a foothold with the up-and-coming teams are very close to my heart. I'm always happy to support them!" In addition to the 60-year-old legendary striker, clubs in the lower leagues are also making a strong statement off the pitch with their fans.