Fanshop curiosities
Cups, onesies and cushions in “own” cause
It's not just the big clubs that have heaps of fan merchandise, supporters also get their money's worth in the lower leagues. The "Krone" shows you some of the most curious treats.
His shirts are already sold out. Last week, the LAWOG company also secured 120 shirts with the words "44 goals - for eternity". Wr.-Viktoria coach Toni Polster, who is still the record goalscorer for Austria with 44 goals, has been making the hearts of soccer fans beat faster with his shirt collection for years. But that's not all: the Eastern League coach has already used his earnings to cover the costs of over 200 coaching exams in Austria: "Young coaches who want to gain a foothold with the up-and-coming teams are very close to my heart. I'm always happy to support them!" In addition to the 60-year-old legendary striker, clubs in the lower leagues are also making a strong statement off the pitch with their fans.
Four different chairs
Korneuburg probably has by far the most diverse online presence in the lower division. From car toppers to personalized coffee mugs, soccer romantics get their money's worth at the regional league club. Head of Sport Benjamin Schneider: "In the summer, we bought deckchairs with the club crest for the European Championship public viewing, which also got the ball rolling on the internet." The chairs are available in four different models. The sunglasses are the best-sellers at Lower Austrian regional league team Loosdorf. Section manager Stefan Heher laughs: "The towels with the club logo are also extremely popular with the youngsters." Speaking of youngsters: Vienna city league club FC Stadlau has come up with something nice for them.
Baby bodysuit for newcomers
There is a baby bodysuit and a bib in the online fan store. Both are printed with the club crest and the word "newcomer". Board member Martin Lakits, who used to play for Mattersburg and Eisenstadt himself, runs the company PatchandFabric in southern Burgenland. The company also supplies Rapid, Austria, Sturm Graz, LASK and the ice hockey cracks of the Vienna Capitals with fan merchandise. "This has been my bread and butter for more than 20 years, so of course I'm happy to do it for Stadlau too."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.