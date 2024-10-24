"So skin-tight"
Naked confession from Spider-Man star Tom Holland
'Spider-Man' actor Tom Holland says he feels barely clothed in his superhero suit. "I'm basically naked in these movies because it's so skin-tight."
The 28-year-old, who recently confirmed his return for a fourth Spider-Man film, made the naked confession on the talk show "Live with Kelly and Mark".
Motivation to train
This motivates him to train, which he "enjoys", praised Holland. "There's no better reason to get in shape than to be in a movie that the whole world is going to see, so I love it." The athletic preparation is "one of my favorite aspects of making these movies," he said.
Fourth film planned
The Brit confirmed on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" on Tuesday night that he would be returning to the big screen for a fourth "Spider-Man" movie.
After Fallon pressed the actor for more information, Holland revealed: "Yes, next summer. Next summer we start filming, everything is ready to go, we're almost there, super exciting. I can hardly wait."
While plot details are still being kept under wraps, Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya will reprise their roles as Peter Parker and his partner MJ in the film, which is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The star also recently revealed that he and Zendaya were "jumping around the room with excitement" after reading the first draft of the script.
Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in 2016. His third and so far last appearance as the Marvel hero, "Spider-Man: No Way Home", became a super hit in 2021.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.