After corona infection
750 people in hospital after contracting coronavirus
In the 40th calendar week, 773 people were treated in hospital for pneumonia as a result of coronavirus, including 24 in intensive care. Doctors advise vaccination.
Pulmonologist Arschang Valipour emphasized once again: "It probably still pays off to get vaccinated in the middle of the wave, as vaccination protection is highest in the first few weeks after the injection is administered."
"More people are currently in hospital again due to Covid-19. We assume that the number of hospitalizations will continue to increase in the coming weeks," said the physician in a press release from the Karl Landsteiner Institute (KLI) for Lung Research in Vienna.
Urgent appeal: "Vaccination protects against hospitalization"
"A vaccination against KP.2, the latest variant, has recently become available," says Valipour. A Covid-19 booster vaccination can protect against severe courses of the disease and hospitalization.
The Karl Landsteiner Institute recommends that risk groups wear masks and get tested quickly if they have symptoms. In addition to people aged 60 and over, pregnant women, people with underlying diseases (lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases) and immunosuppressed people are also at a higher risk of a severe course of the disease and receive rapid tests free of charge.
In the event of a positive result, antiviral medication against Covid-19 can be prescribed, which should be taken soon after the onset of symptoms.
