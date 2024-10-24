What will become of the traditional restaurant?

"Our employees will all stay with us"

In conversation with the "Krone", Meixner was particularly keen to get a message across: "Yes, the ownership situation has changed, but nothing at all will change for guests in our pubs. There will be no closures, everything will stay the same." In other words, business at the Oberwirt and Lunzer Wirt will continue as before. "We informed our employees about the new situation in advance. And I'm pleased to be able to say that they are fully behind it and will thankfully all remain with us," explains Meixner.