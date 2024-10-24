After Kaufmann's exit
What will become of the traditional restaurant?
Philipp Kaufmann has sold his catering interests to Christian Meixner. He revealed to the "Krone" how things will continue at the traditional Oberwirt restaurant with its fantastic view over Linz, as well as at the Lunzer Wirt and the other restaurants.
There's a lot to do, but we'll rock the boat," says full-blooded restaurateur Christian Meixner, full of zest for action.
He, who is known to have taken over the catering interests from neo-"ex" restaurateur Philipp Kaufmann after the latter - as reported - announced in a press statement on Tuesday afternoon that he wanted to turn his back on the Linz catering scene once and for all. Together with Manuel Wellmann, he now wants to get the "Werkl" back on track.
"Our employees will all stay with us"
In conversation with the "Krone", Meixner was particularly keen to get a message across: "Yes, the ownership situation has changed, but nothing at all will change for guests in our pubs. There will be no closures, everything will stay the same." In other words, business at the Oberwirt and Lunzer Wirt will continue as before. "We informed our employees about the new situation in advance. And I'm pleased to be able to say that they are fully behind it and will thankfully all remain with us," explains Meixner.
Beenie and Marktfleischer will be discontinued
The Club Cube in Hauptstraße 4 will also continue to operate, as will the sausage stand by the railroad bridge opposite the venerable Lindbauer. What will definitely disappear from Meixner's portfolio are the two businesses that were recently closed: The Beenie.allday, as well as the market butcher at Südbahnhofmarkt. However, with regard to the latter, Meixner would also be in favor of "Crazy Butcher" Denis Dobric taking over the bunk.
Initial talks in this regard are said to have already taken place with the city's market department.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
