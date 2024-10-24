"Male boxer"
Video of Khelif’s performance causes a stir
Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has once again been honored in her home country of Algeria for her success in Paris. A video of her performance on social media is causing a stir and numerous comments below the belt.
Pictures and videos of an event at which Khelif was honored for her Olympic gold medal are circulating on social networks. The boxer strides across the red carpet in a green suit and then greets other guests with a firm handshake.
Actions that immediately drew numerous comments. "Wow, what a female walk" or "Looks like a man, walks like a man, punches like a man" are some of the comparatively harmless comments. Many others, on the other hand, are much more below the belt.
Khelif wants to become a professional
Khelif has been a controversial figure at least since the Olympic Games in Paris. The Algerian is often the target of hostility. Khelif was excluded from the 2023 World Championships due to elevated testosterone levels, but the IOC granted her permission to compete in Paris. France's judiciary is already investigating a cyberbullying complaint by Khelif.
The boxer herself also recently announced that she is looking forward to a new challenge: "I will soon be entering the world of professional boxing. I have many offers. At the moment I haven't decided where I'm going to turn pro, but I'm going to take that step very soon. We Algerians would like to see how we do in professional boxing"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.