Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Male boxer"

Video of Khelif’s performance causes a stir

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 09:50

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has once again been honored in her home country of Algeria for her success in Paris. A video of her performance on social media is causing a stir and numerous comments below the belt. 

0 Kommentare

Pictures and videos of an event at which Khelif was honored for her Olympic gold medal are circulating on social networks. The boxer strides across the red carpet in a green suit and then greets other guests with a firm handshake.

Actions that immediately drew numerous comments. "Wow, what a female walk" or "Looks like a man, walks like a man, punches like a man" are some of the comparatively harmless comments. Many others, on the other hand, are much more below the belt. 

Khelif wants to become a professional
Khelif has been a controversial figure at least since the Olympic Games in Paris. The Algerian is often the target of hostility. Khelif was excluded from the 2023 World Championships due to elevated testosterone levels, but the IOC granted her permission to compete in Paris. France's judiciary is already investigating a cyberbullying complaint by Khelif.

The boxer herself also recently announced that she is looking forward to a new challenge: "I will soon be entering the world of professional boxing. I have many offers. At the moment I haven't decided where I'm going to turn pro, but I'm going to take that step very soon. We Algerians would like to see how we do in professional boxing"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf