Hezbollah planned invasion “bigger than October 7”

1500 dead in Lebanon, hundreds of thousands on the run

In recent weeks, the Israeli army has significantly stepped up its airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and also began ground operations against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon around three weeks ago. According to a count by the AFP news agency based on official Lebanese figures, more than 1,500 people have been killed in Lebanon since September 23. According to the UN, around 800,000 people have been displaced and almost 500,000 others have fled to Syria.