"Had had enough"

Kidman: Complete exhaustion due to fake orgasms

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 08:21

She doesn't usually mind sex scenes in movies and even calls them "liberating". But that doesn't mean that Nicole Kidman really enjoyed the lovemaking with her co-star Harrison Dickinson in "Babygirl". On the contrary. 

In "The Sun", the Oscar winner revealed that she suffered from exhaustion on set - because it was so exhausting for her to have to perform a climax over and over again.

"Never wants to imitate orgasm again"
In the erotic thriller, she plays a married company boss (to Antonio Banderas) who begins an affair with a much younger man. According to Kidman, she "always had to give it her all" during sex with Dickinson (28), which almost caused her to burn out. "I was often driven to a point where I was fed up."

Nicole Kidman describes how exhausting the shoot with the many fake orgasms was for her.
Nicole Kidman describes how exhausting the shoot with the many fake orgasms was for her.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/PLANET PHOTOS)

The 57-year-old revealed that she often had to take breaks during the continuous sex scenes: "There were moments during filming when I said: 'I never want to have to imitate an orgasm again. Don't come too close to me again, I hate it'." She even got to a point where she decided that she wouldn't care "if no one ever touched me again in my life", said Kidman.

Thanks to co-stars and director
In retrospect, she thanks her two co-stars "for looking after me so well". According to the Australian-born actress, "we were completely in our own bubble as actors, where the outside world had no access".

It was also important for Kidman that a female director, Halina Reijn, was in charge on set: "I wouldn't have done it for a man. I never felt used with her." It also helped the Hollywood beauty that she had forged a deep connection with Reijn beforehand: "Before filming began, we talked about our most secret desires and other things that are secret and make us vulnerable." This built up a relationship of trust that made the shoot possible for her in the first place.

"Was turned on"
Kidman admits that she had an unusual reaction when she read the script for the first time: "Not only did I think it was very funny, I was turned on - almost hypnotized." Before she agreed, however, "I discussed it with my family first". Husband Keith Urban and her daughters Sunday Rose (16) and Faith (13) gave her the green light.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
