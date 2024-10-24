Meloni certain: Albania plan will work

EU asylum agency wants to discuss Meloni's path

Meloni is receiving support from the EU of all places. The head of the EU asylum agency EUAA, Nina Gregori, has expressed her openness to asylum centers in third countries. "We are not the decision-makers, the policy is made in Brussels. But I am really very much in favor of this discussion taking place," said Gregori in an APA interview. "It must be well prepared and take into account our international obligations." At the same time, she emphasized that only a third of asylum applications in the EU come from illegal migrants.