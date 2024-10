This small theater group made it to the podium

"Thought we had no chance"

The association had Fritzi's sisters to thank for its nomination in the "Krone" Heart Man campaign: "We really didn't think we had a chance," as Fritzi initially feared. All the more reason for the small non-profit association to be delighted with the 2,000 euros in prize money and third place: "We'll use it to spend a nice evening as a group, buy new props and, of course, donate some of the money back."