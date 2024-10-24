New forms of training for local nursing staff

Start of the FH degree program at the Landesklinikum Horn: The new FH site manager Michael Röck, Mayor Gerhard Lentschig and the students Chaudhry Kanwal, Annalina Kraft and Hannah Gieler (front from left) as well as the state councillors Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister and Ludwig Schleritzko, the student Manuel Randa, the Head of Strategy and Quality in Nursing at the LGA, Susanne Gröschel, the Commercial Director of the Horn Clinic Franz Huber and the Waldviertel Clinics Manager Andreas Reifschneider (second row from left).

(Bild: EMIL JOVANOV)