At "real" hospitals

New forms of training for local nursing staff

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 09:15

With new forms of training in Zwettl and Horn, it is hoped to find more staff in the shortage occupation of nursing in the Waldviertel. This is starting with the second higher education institute and a university of applied sciences course.

The only two "real" hospitals in the northern Waldviertel are to remain there, according to the secret plans uncovered by the "Krone" newspaper.

Things are getting academic in Horn
Because in the shortage occupations, people know that training close to home also brings more skilled workers. For example, the bachelor's degree course in healthcare and nursing at Krems University of Applied Sciences started at Horn Hospital with 34 participants.

"In the recent past, we have spun a tight network in order to be able to offer everyone a training place in the nursing and care sector close to home," emphasizes Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister. "The Waldviertel region has twelve locations where trainees can complete their practical training," explains Provincial Councillor Ludwig Schleritzko.

Nursing and social care with A-levels
After Gaming, the second secondary school for nursing and social care started this year in Zwettl with 18 students. "We have increased the number of training places nationwide from 1700 to 2100. Lower Austria was the first federal state to offer a training premium for future nursing staff," said Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner proudly.

Start of the FH degree program at the Landesklinikum Horn: The new FH site manager Michael Röck, Mayor Gerhard Lentschig and the students Chaudhry Kanwal, Annalina Kraft and Hannah Gieler (front from left) as well as the state councillors Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister and Ludwig Schleritzko, the student Manuel Randa, the Head of Strategy and Quality in Nursing at the LGA, Susanne Gröschel, the Commercial Director of the Horn Clinic Franz Huber and the Waldviertel Clinics Manager Andreas Reifschneider (second row from left). (Bild: EMIL JOVANOV)
Teschl-Hofmeister emphasizes the many training opportunities: from specializations in social and health care in secondary schools, nursing apprenticeships, training institutions for nursing and social care with Matura, classical training or second-chance education to academic training at universities of applied sciences.R. Denk

