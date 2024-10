Fight for compensation for pain and suffering has lasted three years

It was the fatal end to a beautiful summer's day: on August 25, 2021, a local man (53) was driving his tractor and trailer through Aurach am Hongar shortly after 2 pm. At the Buchberg junction, he wanted to turn right onto a priority goods road. He set his blinker in good time and turned right. At the same time, a local man (58) on his e-bike approached from the left. In the collision, the cyclist fell under the tractor. The tractor driver stopped and informed the emergency services and fire department. Passers-by and a doctor who lived nearby tried to resuscitate the cyclist.