Sweet-talking in the state, “pecking away” at the federal level

Mutual unfriendliness

When asked about events at federal level, however, it quickly became clear that the gap between the two parties in terms of harmony here and dislike there is widening. "It would be better not to be influenced by left-wing utopians and newspaper commentators," Haimbuchner told Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), who refuses to cooperate with the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl. Even after the election, he said, Kickl was sending "signals of disparagement and is only interested in picking on others". Therefore, he should not be surprised that he cannot find any partners, Stelzer shot back.