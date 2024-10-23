Black-blue balancing act
Sweet-talking in the state, “pecking away” at the federal level
On Wednesday, Thomas Stelzer and Manfred Haimbuchner took stock of the past three years of a blue-black coalition. It became clear that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the state leaders of the ÖVP and FPÖ to manage the balancing act between demonstrative harmonious cooperation in the state and deep dislike in the federal government.
Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) and his deputy Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ) spent almost an hour telling media representatives what they thought had gone well in the first half of the current legislative period. Among them: The state had comparatively stable finances, the economy had been strengthened with the Upper Austria Plan and the Future Fund, and at 4.6 percent, unemployment was only just above the level of three years ago. Stelzer's assessment is that "Upper Austria has succeeded in leading the way as a pioneer and trailblazer in many respects and is placing great emphasis on social cohesion".
Slight budget shortfall forecast
The two politicians also gave an outlook on projects for the next three years: Upper Austria is to become a model region for artificial intelligence (keyword: digital university IT:U), 27 primary care centers are to be established and the group sizes in kindergartens are to be gradually reduced from 23 to 21 children.
The fact that times are challenging was not concealed: The state's income is "massively lower than forecast in the medium-term plan", admitted Stelzer. "We have to react to this." So is an austerity package looming? "In any case, there is no need for a large deficit across all departments," said the governor. The aim is to set priorities to stimulate the economy, which is why a "moderate, justifiable shortfall" in the budget can also be expected in the coming year.
99.11 percent of decisions unanimous
The harmonious cooperation in Upper Austria was emphasized several times, which, according to Haimbuchner, "could also serve as a role model for others". Stelzer emphasized the "efforts to create a good climate and togetherness" - and that beyond black-blue: the proportional government, in which the SPÖ and Greens are also represented, has passed 8170 resolutions in three years, 99.11 percent of which were unanimous.
Mutual unfriendliness
When asked about events at federal level, however, it quickly became clear that the gap between the two parties in terms of harmony here and dislike there is widening. "It would be better not to be influenced by left-wing utopians and newspaper commentators," Haimbuchner told Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), who refuses to cooperate with the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl. Even after the election, he said, Kickl was sending "signals of disparagement and is only interested in picking on others". Therefore, he should not be surprised that he cannot find any partners, Stelzer shot back.
For Haimbuchner, however, the last word has not yet been spoken when it comes to forming a government. He does not believe that Nehammer and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler will find a common denominator. "If you know the creatively conspicuous gentleman from Traiskirchen (Babler is mayor there, note): have fun!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
