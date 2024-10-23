Reasonable suspicion
Manager charged with fraud and breach of trust
Six weeks after being dismissed without notice, the "Mühlviertler Kernland" association has now reported the former managing director to the public prosecutor's office. The long-standing manager is accused of serious commercial fraud, breach of trust and forgery of documents. She carried out her management duties for 16 years.
The "Mühlviertler Kernland" association has submitted a comprehensive statement of facts to the public prosecutor's office. The complaint was preceded by an extraordinary internal audit of the association, during which serious irregularities were discovered and the managing director was dismissed without notice.
There is a well-founded suspicion that numerous documents such as project approvals, fee statements, cash payments and turnover lists were falsified over several years.
Fritz Robeischl, Vereinsobmann
Following the dismissal of the managing director, who is presumed innocent, the association's board commissioned a tax consultancy firm to investigate the potential extent of the damage from 2018 onwards. A law firm has now drawn up a statement of facts based on the findings.
Association chairman Fritz Robeischl says: "There is a well-founded suspicion that numerous documents such as project approvals, fee statements, cash payments and sales lists were falsified over several years. In addition to deceiving the association's bodies, these forgeries also served to obtain funding, which was subsequently withdrawn from the association through cash payments."
According to Robeischl, the final amount of damage cannot yet be quantified, as it largely depends on the extent to which paid-out subsidies are reclaimed by the respective funding body. According to reports from circles close to the clubs, repayments to the state amounting to 200,000 euros will be made. In addition, the further damage is said to amount to 400,000 euros. Depending on the outcome of the investigations, there could also be costs for legal advice and tax consultants.
Difficult task for successors
The economic and legal investigation into this case of fraud will keep the association busy for some time to ensure clarification. In addition, the board of the regional association now wants to set the course for the future with a new management team. The decision to advertise the position has already been made.
