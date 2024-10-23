Investigation underway
Recruit died: shooter (21) was arrested
Terrible case in the Türkkaserne barracks in Spittal (Carinthia): A 21-year-old recruit died from a shot to the chest on Tuesday evening. The shooter was arrested and will be questioned on Wednesday. The autopsy of the body has already been carried out.
The 21-year-old conscript was hit by a projectile from the service weapon of a soldier (21) and succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The fatal shooting occurred on Tuesday in the area of the guardhouse of the Türkkaserne barracks in Spittal. Both of those involved were conscripts belonging to the Carinthian military command and came from the district of Spittal an der Drau.
It is still completely unclear how the terrible incident could have happened - did the shot come from the Glock, which was secured several times, or was it an accident?
"Man and machine are being investigated"
The shooter - a 21-year-old soldier - was already temporarily detained and questioned on Tuesday. Further questioning will take place on Wednesday. Other witnesses are also to be questioned on Wednesday. The police have 48 hours after the arrest to file a possible arrest application.
"Basically, two strands are being investigated - man and machine," said Colonel Michael Bauer, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, to the "Krone".
"So a weapons examination is also carried out. However, a shot cannot go off on its own, i.e. without the influence of a third party. This has never been the case before," explains Bauer. The investigation into the course of events is ongoing and is being conducted by the police.
The Austrian Armed Forces have set up an investigation commission to provide support. It is to clarify whether any changes need to be made to regulations or procedures. According to Court Counselor Rainer Dionisio from the Carinthian State Police Directorate, the executive was busy questioning witnesses on Wednesday.
Autopsy already carried out
The public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt has already requested an autopsy of the body. "The autopsy has already been carried out," Tina Frimmel-Hesse, first public prosecutor in Klagenfurt, confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper. A ballistics expert has also been commissioned in the case.
The Austrian Armed Forces are deeply saddened by the case, and Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner has expressed her condolences. "Both the family and all soldiers indirectly affected are receiving psychological support from the Armed Forces," according to the Federal Ministry of Defense. As a sign of mourning, the service flags of all Carinthian barracks have been flown at half-mast.
The "Soldiers with Heart" association is also shocked by the incident and expresses its condolences. "As President of Soldaten mit Herz and as a militia soldier, I know how important cohesion and support are at times like this," explains John Patrick Platzer. "Now it's our job to be there for each other, to provide support and comfort to the bereaved."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.