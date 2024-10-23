Christoph W.’s fall from grace is deeper than suspected

In addition to tax evasion, Walser is also accused of defamation, falsification of evidence and giving false evidence. According to the investigations by the public prosecutor's office, it is assumed that taxes and duties amounting to more than 1.1 million euros have been evaded. According to his lawyer, the Thaurer has already confessed to the tax and duty evasion. He will find it difficult to refute the rest of the accusations. Above all, the fact that he denounced two of his employees in order to portray himself as a "victim" says a lot.