Penélope Cruz takes such hot photos of her husband!
Her Javier is really something to behold. Penélope Cruz stepped in as photographer for the latest issue of "The Gentleman's Journal" magazine. And presents hot snapshots of her well-trained husband Javier Bardem, including one in the shower.
In the interview, the Spanish actor looks back on the first time he met his future wife in 1991. It happened on the set of the Spanish film "Jamón Jamón - Lust for Meat". Bardem: "Penelope was 17 at the time, I was 22. It was her first movie, one of my first movies. It was a great movie!"
The now 55-year-old remembers the exact moment when he first laid eyes on his beautiful country wife: "We met in a dressing room for a costume fitting. We looked at each other and something happened. Something for which I have no explanation and which goes beyond logical thinking." Nevertheless, the two did not start a romance back then.
"Feelings for each other still alive"
Until they were back in front of the camera together 17 years later - in the film "Vicky Christina Barcelona" (for which Cruz won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress). Bardem: "We realized that our feelings for each other were still alive. Very much alive. To our great surprise." Fortunately, they were both single at the time and "of course what had to happen, happened".
Bardem believes he knows why their 2010 marriage is still so happy today: "We met before all the noise about us started. We knew each other before we were successful and knew who each other really were. That's an important basis, because then you really know the other person!"
Bardem and Cruz have son Leo (13) and daughter Luna (11) together. The Oscar winner reveals that fatherhood has made him recognize and accept his own faults: "I have a lot of faults as a human being that I need to fix. And recognizing that is essential if you want to guide and shape (your children) in life."
"Feel deep gratitude"
At the film festival in San Sebastián in September, Bardem emphasized the importance of his wife in his life in an emotional speech: "I want to thank the woman I love and with whom I share my life from the bottom of my heart. I feel a deep gratitude for the person you are and who is responsible for the lives of your children ... and without question for the life of this gentleman who loves you so much."
