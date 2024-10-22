“Machete man” sentenced to 14 years in prison

Victim describes the crime in a trembling voice

It's a big goosebump moment when the victim enters the courtroom: the long scars on his head and especially on his neck only hint at the brutality with which the machete man must have stabbed him. With a trembling voice, he describes the night of the crime: "I picked up the accused in Feldkirch. First he wanted to go to Schaan, then back to Buchs. He seemed very nervous and had glassy eyes. He also asked me pointless questions during the journey." When he arrived in Buchs, the passenger pulled a machete out of his jacket. With the words "Now comes what must come", the accused suddenly attacked him and stabbed him several times. The taxi driver was hit in the chest, head and neck area and critically injured.