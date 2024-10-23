Sport, fun, culinary delights
Surf opening with pure action on Lake Neusiedl
No sign of a lull: pure action is the order of the day at the start of the 2025 season on Lake Neusiedl. A new concept is being fine-tuned. Preparations for the spectacular sporting event are already in full swing.
Long-time organizer Gerhard Polak caused some confusion. He had announced that the surf opening would be moving away from Neusiedl. According to his plans, the event will be held simultaneously at several locations throughout Austria from next year.
Start of the season fixed
Regardless of this, a surf opening in 2025 - contrary to the fears of fans - will very likely take place on Lake Neusiedl. "With the Lake Opening, Burgenland Tourism has created a strong brand that has established itself very well. Part of this is a surf opening in Neusiedl, which will of course continue to be part of the lake opening," confirmed Didi Tunkel, Managing Director of Burgenland Tourism, in response to an inquiry from Krone.
Many new facets
Now that Georg Kloibhofer has decided to no longer implement the event with his KPG Events GmbH, Tunkel is looking forward to "the innovative concepts and approaches around the former KPG Events partners, Daniel Hupfer and Mike Piechura". In addition to wingfoiling, windsurfing and sailing in Neusiedl - ideally in cooperation with the Austrian Sailing Association - the multi-faceted sports festival aims to score points with many other topics.
In 2025, the focus will be on wingfoiling, windsurfing, sailing, beach volleyball, music and Pannonian cuisine. The event will be contemporary.
Didi Tunkel, Geschäftsführer des Burgenland-Tourismus
As in the past two years, top-class beach volleyball tournaments with Austria's volleyball association will be at the heart of the event. "Party, music and fun for the whole family will be put on a new footing in the future concept. You can look forward to a fresh Burgenland culinary experience," announces Tunkel.
