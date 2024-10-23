Surf opening with pure action on Lake Neusiedl

Start of the season fixed

Regardless of this, a surf opening in 2025 - contrary to the fears of fans - will very likely take place on Lake Neusiedl. "With the Lake Opening, Burgenland Tourism has created a strong brand that has established itself very well. Part of this is a surf opening in Neusiedl, which will of course continue to be part of the lake opening," confirmed Didi Tunkel, Managing Director of Burgenland Tourism, in response to an inquiry from Krone.