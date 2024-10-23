Sale of Bergheim Castle halted after all

"Will develop plan B"

This would honor the wishes of the testator, Zenaide von Hirsch-Gereuth (deceased 1909), who bequeathed the estate to the state on the condition that a school be run here. From the 2026/27 school year, the agricultural college currently still located here will move to the new Waizenkirchen site. "We will definitely develop a plan B," says Allerstorfer, as the castle also houses the building yard and the waste collection center and potential alternative locations are to be sought for these, as it is still unclear how the castle will be used in the future.