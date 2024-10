Women earn the most in this district

The great injustice first: women who live in Styria and work full-time earn 18.5 percent less than men. This means that they miss out on 10,645 euros per year in gross income (before tax). This is shown by wage tax data analyzed by the Chamber of Labor. Over a working lifetime, this is enough to buy a small apartment. Equal Pay Day therefore falls on October 25 this year - the day from which women in Styria statistically work "for free".