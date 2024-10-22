Mayoral directive
Fire department chief must no longer work overtime!
The case surrounding the provisional head of the Klagenfurt professional fire department, who has already cost the city a lot of money due to extreme overtime, continues to cause a stir. Now the mayor is taking action.
According to the "Krone" report, Mayor Christian Scheider has now even ordered the fire director to stop working overtime. According to "Krone" research, a total of 110,000 euros is said to be involved - this has only now been denied by Scheider following a new review. "The actual sum that was paid out to Mr. Schifferl over a period of more than three years is 55,000 euros gross." The exact amount will probably only be determined by a precise review by experts. Günter Bauer has already announced this as head of the State Court of Audit
Inappropriate picture due to overtime
The fact is that in the city's current financial situation - one way or another - this paints an inappropriate picture. Scheider was also informed of the extreme accumulation of hours by the HR department back in September: "I decreed that Schifferl would no longer be allowed to work overtime with immediate effect, and this was also communicated to him in writing in an official instruction. I also pointed out that during his training, the managerial activities are to be transferred to his deputies."
The SP and VP also want clarification
The Klagenfurt SP and VP are now also demanding a comprehensive clarification of this matter, which is why an urgent motion for a financial review of the entire professional fire department will be tabled at the municipal council meeting on Wednesday. It is understandable that most firefighters are angry about such excessive overtime pay. For them, every euro is turned over twice.
