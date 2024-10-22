Camp in Albania
Meloni takes action against migrant ruling
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is sticking to her plans to house Mediterranean refugees outside the EU despite a defeat in court. The government in Rome has now lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court against the ruling demanding the return of twelve migrants from the Italian detention center in Albania.
The judges based their decision on the fact that Bangladesh and Egypt - from which the twelve migrants originate - are not safe countries of origin. In response, Meloni's cabinet issued a decree, effective immediately, stating that only the government is entitled to classify migrants as safe countries of origin.
When is a country of origin safe?
The list of safe countries of origin has also been updated. Cameroon, Colombia and Nigeria have been removed from the original list of 22 countries. The new list still defines countries such as Bangladesh, Tunisia and Egypt as safe countries of origin. However, asylum seekers from these countries can still claim their personal situation.
The decision by the judges in Rome against the detention of migrants in Albania is based on a ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) from the beginning of October. This states that an EU country can only define a third country as a safe country of origin under asylum law if the conditions for this are met throughout the entire territory of the state, according to the European Court of Justice.
EU states are following the legal dispute with great interest
Italy is the first state in the European Union to decide on asylum applications outside the EU. The project is being closely followed by all other EU countries. Other right-wing governments in Europe in particular are considering taking the Meloni model as an example. If the decision of the court in Rome stands, this would be a serious blow for them.
