1000 volunteers injured on missions every year

No direct connection

An AUVA expert was unable to establish a direct link between the alert and the near-fatal accident. "An ongoing court case should now clarify whether there was an accident caused by the deployment in the case in question. And this is precisely where the medical question arises: is the event of the fall down the stairs responsible for the cardiac arrest or not? AUVA does not deny benefits, but is bound by the law and must follow the medical assessment in this case," says the insurer.