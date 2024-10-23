Sweet recipes
The sweet side of the Pannoneum in book form
Pupils and teachers collected recipes and published a baking book. It will be presented on Thursday.
For years, the Pannoneum in Neusiedl am See has also offered the opportunity to become a patissière as additional training. The students are happy to take it. Of course, they try out the most delicious pastries and there are virtually no limits to their creativity.
The 3rd classes A and BW got together last year to produce a cookbook - no, a baking book. They worked on it together in the subject "UDM", which means business and service management. Of course, the IT, German and practical teachers were also on board. Together with the students, they baked, photographed, wrote and organized. Now the time has come: the book is presented. "The sweet side of education" is the title and it was printed regionally in Gols.
Presentation on Thursday at the Pannoneum
300 copies of the baking book have been published for the time being. If you would like to attend the presentation on Thursday and get your hands on a copy for 15 euros, you are welcome in the school's dining hall from 5.30 pm. The book will also be available on the Open Day on November 15th and in the mornings at the secretary's office. We wish you every success!
