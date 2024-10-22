Clarification
How McDonald’s reacts to bizarre Trump appearance
After Donald Trump used a McDonald's branch in Pennsylvania for a somewhat bizarre campaign appearance at the weekend, the fast food giant has now responded. In a memo to all employees, it emphasized that Trump's visit was not an endorsement of the Republican candidate.
"When we learned of the former president's request, we approached the matter in line with one of our core values: We open our doors to everyone," the company explained.
"McDonald's does not endorse candidates for elected office, and that holds true in this race for the next president. We're not red or blue - we're gold."
McDonald's invites Harris and Walz
The Chicago burger giant also announced, according to the report, that franchisees have also invited Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, to their restaurants. Harris has not yet responded.
Trump's action in Pennsylvania was also a sideswipe at Harris, who had previously said during the election campaign that she had worked at the fast food chain over the summer of 1983 while at university. Trump constantly claimed for weeks that Harris had made this up - he has no proof of this. According to the New York Times, it spoke to a childhood friend of Harris who recalled that the current US Vice President had worked at the chain.
"I've wanted to do this my whole life. And now I'm doing it," the 78-year-old then said before his visit to a store in Feasterville-Trevose. After arriving, Trump took off his jacket and put on an apron.
He then went into the kitchen and was shown the deep fryer, fried potato strips and finally filled a cardboard bowl with chips. He then stood at the window of the restaurant's drive-through area, handed out an order and had his photo taken.
